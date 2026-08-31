Mahajan Imaging & Labs partners with Neuberg Diagnostics to expand pathology network across North India

New Delhi:

Mahajan Imaging & Labs, one of India's established and respected integrated diagnostic centre networks with expertise across advanced imaging, nuclear medicine, pathology and genomics, has entered into a strategic joint venture partnership with Neuberg Diagnostics, one of India's fastest-growing diagnostics chains, to strengthen and expand pathology and wellness services.

The collaboration brings together Mahajan Imaging & Labs' decades of experience in radiology, nuclear medicine, PET CT and advanced diagnostics, established presence across Delhi-NCR and Jaipur, deep clinical expertise and market knowledge with Neuberg's pathology and genomics capabilities, clinical and operational expertise, and multi-market experience across India, the UAE, South Africa and the USA.

Partnership further expands range of testing

Mahajan Imaging & Labs already provides pathology and genomics services as part of its broader integrated diagnostic offering, and this partnership will further expand these existing capabilities by enhancing the range of testing across areas such as genomics, metabolomics, proteomics and molecular pathology. The partnership marks an important step in expanding Mahajan Imaging & Labs' pathology capabilities in a seamless manner and will create opportunities for expansion into new geographies across North India.

The collaboration comes at a time when India's organised diagnostics sector is expanding beyond conventional testing, with growing demand for preventive, specialised and precision diagnostics. ICRA, formerly known as Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency of India Limited, estimates that organised diagnostic players could see 12-14 per cent revenue growth in FY2027, supported by wellness testing, specialised services and deeper penetration into non-metro markets. The partnership will tap into this opportunity through investments in laboratory infrastructure, collection capabilities and advanced testing.

The two organisations will work towards greater integration across pathology, imaging, nuclear medicine and genomics. For Neuberg, the association adds Mahajan Imaging & Labs’ established expertise in a complex diagnostic evaluation to its wider network across North India. The partnership also brings Mahajan Imaging & Labs' strong regional presence and existing pathology capabilities to Neuberg's network.

For Mahajan Imaging & Labs, the partnership brings operating scale and infrastructure to support its next phase of growth. As the exclusive partner of Neuberg for seven states of North India, Mahajan Imaging & Labs will take over the existing business of Neuberg in its labs in Noida, Lucknow and Jammu.

Kabir Mahajan to be CEO of Joint Venture

Kabir Mahajan will serve as Chief Executive Officer for the Joint Venture operations, leading the organisation's operations and growth agenda.

Dr GSK Velu, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Neuberg Diagnostics, said, "Mahajan Imaging & Labs is a clinical institution with a legacy spanning over 35 years, a growing pathology network and a leading position in North India. Its strong clinical foundation and established presence make it a natural partner for Neuberg as we look to strengthen pathology and build a more integrated diagnostics offering in the region. Our focus now is to complement that foundation with Neuberg's pathology, genomics and wellness capabilities, IT and digital infrastructure and operating experience. This gives us an opportunity to build a much more comprehensive diagnostics presence in the region."

Dr Harsh Mahajan, Founder and Chairman, Mahajan Imaging & Labs, said, "The decision to associate with Neuberg is rooted in where diagnostics is headed. Radiology, pathology and genomics today do not exist in isolation. Increasingly, clinical decisions require information from imaging, pathology, molecular testing and genomics to be considered together. We have spent more than three decades building depth in imaging and radiology, and have also been expanding our pathology footprint rapidly over the last few years. Pathology and genomics have been an integral part of our diagnostic journey, and this association with Neuberg allows us to accelerate that existing capability by bringing in additional scale, infrastructure and expertise. This association allows us to broaden that clinical proposition without having to build every capability independently. It is an important step in expanding the pathology capabilities of Mahajan Imaging & Labs in a seamless manner, while further strengthening our role in a more connected diagnostic ecosystem."

Kabir Mahajan, Chief Executive Officer, Mahajan Imaging & Labs, said, "The priority now is execution. We will focus on strengthening the pathology, genomics and wellness capabilities, strengthening collection and sample logistics, integrating digital systems and improving turnaround times across the network, all while continuing to uphold the highest standards of quality, accuracy and clinical excellence that Mahajan Imaging & Labs is known for. We also see significant scope for technology and AI to support quality control, workflow management and reporting. The measure of success will not simply be how many centres we add, but whether we can deliver a consistent experience, reliable reporting and efficient access to a wider range of diagnostic services as the network grows."

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Mahajan Imaging & Labs and Neuberg Diagnostics will work towards greater integration across pathology, imaging, nuclear medicine and genomics.

The transaction was supported by a team of leading professional advisors. Kornerstone Advisors, led by Nitin Savara, was the overall transaction advisor to the founders. EY acted as the exclusive Investment Banking advisor to Mahajan Imaging & Labs. C&S Partners served as the legal advisor. Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) and Dhruva Advisors conducted Vendor Due Diligence for Mahajan Imaging & Labs. For Neuberg Diagnostics, Khaitan & Co. acted as legal advisor, while Deloitte served as the financial and tax due diligence advisor, supporting Neuberg through the transaction process.

About Neuberg Diagnostics

Neuberg Diagnostics, headquartered in Chennai, is one of India’s leading diagnostic service providers, with a presence across India, the UAE, South Africa and the USA. With over 200 CAP and NABL-accredited laboratories, Neuberg has emerged as one of the fastest-growing and trusted diagnostic networks in the country. The group offers access to state-of-the-art integrated diagnostic technologies and is supported by a team of experienced clinical pathologists, biochemists, geneticists, radiologists, and other certified healthcare professionals. With the capability to perform over 6,000 varieties of pathological and radiological investigations and process 30 million tests annually, Neuberg is advancing newer-generation diagnostic techniques in the field of personalised medicine across 250+ cities globally. The organisation aims to make accurate and affordable diagnostics accessible across communities, supported by home collection services reaching over 5,500 pin codes.

About Mahajan Imaging & Labs

Mahajan Imaging & Labs is one of India’s leading integrated diagnostic healthcare providers, with over 35 years of expertise across advanced imaging, pathology, nuclear medicine and genomics. The organisation operates 16 diagnostic centres and laboratories across Delhi NCR and has an established presence in Jaipur. Mahajan Imaging & Labs offers a comprehensive range of services including MRI, CT, PET-CT, nuclear medicine, ultrasound, mammography, pathology, molecular diagnostics and genomics.