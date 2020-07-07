Tuesday, July 07, 2020
     
Jyotiraditya Scindia's PA tests COVID-19 positive, has long contact trail

Anil Mishra, personal assistant to BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, has tested positive. He has been accompanying Scindia throughout his tours post-corona infection.

New Delhi Updated on: July 07, 2020 12:41 IST
Anil Mishra, personal assistant to BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, has tested positive. He has been accompanying Scindia throughout his tours post-corona infection.

His contact trail is longer than that of Scindia. He has been in touch with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Mishra was present during Scindia's meetings with the MLAs and the swearing in ceremony of the MP ministry on July 2.

BJP sources say there is concern over the possible list of people who will be put in isolation to check the spread of the virus.

