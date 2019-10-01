JNU students union and admin trade charges over submission of poll expenditure bill

Image Source : FILE Jawaharlal Nehru University

The newly-elected members of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) and the administration on Tuesday traded charges over the submission of election expenditure bills.

While administration officials said the bills were submitted after the deadline, the JNUSU members alleged that the administration refused to take their bills and accepted them only after making them waiting for hours.

Former JNUSU president N Sai Balaji said the dean of students initially refused to take their bills, which they had come to submit.

The bills are supposed to be submitted within two weeks of declaration of results, according to Lyngdoh Committee guidelines.

After the students refused to leave the office, the bills were accepted by the office of dean of students after almost four hours, claimed students.

Umesh Kadam, Dean of Students, JNU said the students have flouted the deadline of submission of bills.

"The results were declared on September 17 and their deadline was September 30 but they turned up a day late. We accepted their bills but we will submit them in the Delhi High Court, saying it is a violation of Lyngdoh Committee guidelines," he said.

Kadam also said the election committee had given them sealed envelopes containing the election results after the counting was over but never collected it. He claimed that the election committee announced the results without collecting the sealed envelopes from him, which is a violation of the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines.

Last year, the students' union was not notified because the administration did not accept their election expenditure bills saying they did not have GST numbers.