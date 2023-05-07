Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV J-K: Major tragedy averted as terrorist associate arrested with IED in Pulwama

Pulwama: Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday (May 7) said that they have averted a major tragedy as security forces arrested a terror associate in Pulwama and recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing approximately 5 to 6 kg. According to the police, the arrested terror associate has been identified as Ishfaq Ahmed Wani, a resident of Pulwama's Arigam.

Police further said that a case has been registered in this regard and further investigation has been taken up. “Pulwama Police averted a major tragedy by apprehending a terror associate Ishfaq Ahmed Wani R/O Arigam Pulwama and recovering an IED (approx 5-6Kgs) on his disclosure. Case registered and investigation started,” said police.

Operation Trinetra underway

Meanwhile, a massive search operation to track ultras in the forested Kandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has entered the third day on Sunday. Till now, no fresh contact has been established with holed-up terrorists.

Earlier, five soldiers were killed in an explosion triggered by terrorists during an anti-terror operation by the Army on May 5 in the Kandi forest area of Rajouri district. A terrorist was also killed in Rajouri as a group of terrorists carried out an attack on civilians in Dhangri village. During this, a major-rank officer was injured in the operation.

