Image Source : PTI J-K: Three terrorist associates arrested in Kashmir; incriminating materials recovered

Awantipora and Shopian: Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation with security forces arrested three terrorist associates in Awantipora and Shopian districts of the Union Territory, said officials on Friday (May 5). The security forces also recovred incriminating materials, arms and ammunition from their possession.

Two of the arrested terror associates are of the proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) while the third one was working as a terrorist associate of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Two terrorist associates of JeM arrested

“In Awantipora, acting on specific information, Awantipora Police with the assistance of Anantnag Police, Army (42RR) (03RR) and CRPF (180Bn) launched a joint cordon and search operation on 04/05/2023 in Tral Awantipora. During the search operation, two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) identified as Bashir Ahmad and Gulzar Ahmad, both residents of Tral Awantipora were arrested,” said police.

According to police, both have been shifted to Police Station where they remain in custody. On their disclosure, arms and ammunition including one AK-56, two AK Magazine, 56 AK live rounds, three Pistols, six Pistol Magazines, 24 Pistol live Rounds and other incriminating materials have been recovered. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tral and further investigation has been initiated.

“The timely and effective action of police and security forces by busting the terrorist associates module have resulted in averting a possible major tragedy as well as avoided the nefarious designs of JeM to recruit young boys for their illegal/Unlawful Activities,” the police said.

LeT associate arrested

In Shopian, during naka checking at Nagisheran, a joint party of Shopian Police, Army (34RR) and CRPF (178Bn) intercepted an individual who attempted to evade the joint party suspiciously but was apprehended tactfully by the alert joint party. He has been identified as Mohd Asgar Dar son of Mohd Amin Dar resident of Nagisheran Shopian.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one pistol, one magazine and eight live rounds were recovered from his possession. Preliminary investigation reveals that he was working as a terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Imamsahib and further investigation has been initiated.

