Jharkhand shocker: BJP leader shot at in Latehar district, condition critical

Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE BJP leader shot at in Jharkhand's Latehar

In a shocking incident, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot at in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Saturday evening, police said. The victim has been identified as Rajendra Prasad Sahu, a former vice-president of the Zilla Parishad. According to officials, Sahu is stated to be in critical condition.

The incident happened near Doon School in Balumath police station area around 6 pm, when two men arrived on a motorcycle and fired at Sahu, police said. The attackers are yet to be arrested, they added.

Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan said Sahu was shot in the leg, waist and stomach. "After the incident, villagers brought him to the community health centre. Since his condition was critical, he was referred to RIMS in Ranchi," he said.

The SP further said that the incident is being investigated from every possible angle and raids are being conducted to nab the people involved in it, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

