J&K: Two injured in mysterious blast outside slum in Rajouri; area cordoned off

A couple was injured in a mysterious explosion in Jammu and Kashmir late on Tuesday. According to the details provided by officials, the incident was reported from outside a slum in Rajouri district of the Union Territory.

Those injured in the explosion were identified as 25-year-old Vinod Kumar and his 20-year-old wife Kranti Devi.

Both, residents of Uttar Pradesh, were injured in the blast outside their shanty at village Jaglanoo in Kotranka area, they said.

Commenting on the situation, the police said, "A mysterious explosion took place outside a slum in Kotranka late Tuesday night. A husband-wife duo sustained injuries and was hospitalised."

"Both of them are out of danger," police said.

The police said the area was immediately cordoned off and a search operation was in progress.

The cause of the explosion is being ascertained.

