J&K: Son of police personnel tests coronavirus positive in Kupwara; several officials quarantined

Image Source : PTI Several policemen put under quarantine in J&K's Kupwara

A number policemen were put under quarantine on Thursday after the son of a police officer tested positive in J&K's Kupwara district. Police sources said the son of a sub-inspector (SI) of police was among the 22 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday in the union territory. The family of the police officer was put under quarantine after the officer's son tested positive. Police personnel who came in immediate contact of the officer have also been put under quarantine.

"We are waiting for the test results of the officer. Although necessary precautions have already been taken, but the future course of action will depend on the officer's test result.

"That would determine whether or not a detailed call needs to be taken on the entire contact history of the officer," a senior police officer said.

Already, the number of positive cases in J&K has reached 300.

