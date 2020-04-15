Image Source : AP Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir: With 22 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally stands at 300

Jammu and Kashmir reported 22 new positive coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the Union territory to 300. Out of the 22 fresh cases, four cases were confirmed in Jammu while in Kashmir region 18 new cases were found. With this, Kashmir COVID-19 cases has surged to 246. Jammu, currently, has 54 active coronavirus cases.

J&K Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal said, "As many as 22 persons have tested positive today. Out of these, 18 belong to Kashmir and four to Jammu division."

There are 266 active cases in the Union territory and four patients have died while 20 have recovered.

More than 55,000 people have been kept under surveillance including those who are either in government established quarantine facilities or in-home isolation.

"Till date, 55,498 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance which includes 7,760 persons in-home quarantine including facilities operated by the government, 365 in hospital quarantine, 244 in hospital isolation and 30,952 under home surveillance. Besides, 16,173 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period," an official said.

