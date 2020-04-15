Coronavirus in India: 1,173 new cases in last 24 hrs, death toll rises to 392. Check state-wise tally

In the highest ever jump till date, India over the last 24 hours reported 1,173 new cases of the coronavirus as the death toll increased to 392 and the number of cases inched closer to the 12,000-mark. India has registered a total of 11,933 cases till date, of which 10,197 are active and 1,343 are cured/discharged. A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended it till May 3, the government today issued new guidelines for phase 2 of the coronavirus lockdown. Activities like agriculture, industries in rural areas will be allowed after April 20 to "mitigate hardships to public", the Centre said.
Coronavirus in India: State-wise status:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 76 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|10
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|503
|16
|9
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|33
|0
|1
|5
|Bihar
|70
|29
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|21
|7
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|33
|13
|0
|8
|Delhi
|1561
|30
|30
|9
|Goa
|7
|5
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|695
|59
|30
|11
|Haryana
|199
|34
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|33
|13
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|278
|30
|4
|14
|Jharkhand
|27
|0
|2
|15
|Karnataka
|277
|75
|11
|16
|Kerala
|387
|211
|3
|17
|Ladakh
|17
|10
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|987
|64
|53
|19
|Maharashtra
|2687
|259
|178
|20
|Manipur
|2
|1
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|7
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Nagaland#
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Odisha
|60
|18
|1
|25
|Puducherry
|7
|1
|0
|26
|Punjab
|186
|14
|13
|27
|Rajasthan
|1005
|147
|3
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|1204
|81
|12
|29
|Telengana
|647
|120
|18
|30
|Tripura
|2
|0
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|37
|9
|0
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|735
|51
|11
|32
|West Bengal
|213
|37
|7
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|11933*
|1344
|392
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Nagaland Patient shifted to Assam