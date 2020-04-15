Image Source : AP Coronavirus in India: 1,173 new cases in last 24 hrs, death toll rises to 392. Check state-wise tally

In the highest ever jump till date, India over the last 24 hours reported 1,173 new cases of the coronavirus as the death toll increased to 392 and the number of cases inched closer to the 12,000-mark. India has registered a total of 11,933 cases till date, of which 10,197 are active and 1,343 are cured/discharged. A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended it till May 3, the government today issued new guidelines for phase 2 of the coronavirus lockdown. Activities like agriculture, industries in rural areas will be allowed after April 20 to "mitigate hardships to public", the Centre said.

Coronavirus in India: State-wise status:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 76 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 10 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 503 16 9 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 33 0 1 5 Bihar 70 29 1 6 Chandigarh 21 7 0 7 Chhattisgarh 33 13 0 8 Delhi 1561 30 30 9 Goa 7 5 0 10 Gujarat 695 59 30 11 Haryana 199 34 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 33 13 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 278 30 4 14 Jharkhand 27 0 2 15 Karnataka 277 75 11 16 Kerala 387 211 3 17 Ladakh 17 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 987 64 53 19 Maharashtra 2687 259 178 20 Manipur 2 1 0 21 Meghalaya 7 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Nagaland# 0 0 0 24 Odisha 60 18 1 25 Puducherry 7 1 0 26 Punjab 186 14 13 27 Rajasthan 1005 147 3 28 Tamil Nadu 1204 81 12 29 Telengana 647 120 18 30 Tripura 2 0 0 31 Uttarakhand 37 9 0 32 Uttar Pradesh 735 51 11 32 West Bengal 213 37 7 Total number of confirmed cases in India 11933* 1344 392 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Nagaland Patient shifted to Assam

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage