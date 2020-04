Image Source : PTI File Image

At least 90 Red Zones have been identified in Jammu and Kashmir so far, in order to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. 14 hotspots for COVID-19 have been found in Jammu while 76 are from Kashmir region. Srinagar is the most-affected region here where 15 Red Zones have been found after 73 cases of the coronavirus. Chattabal, Eidgah, Bemina, Lal Bazar Hawal and Natipora are some of the worst-affected areas in Srinagar. Three people died of the infection in Kashmir while one death was reported from Jammu.

JAMMU AND KASHMIR RED ZONES: FULL LIST OF 90 HOTSPOTS

DISTRICT No. of Red Zones Names JAMMU DIVISION JAMMU 4 Janiur, Peer Mitha (Gujjar Nagar), Bhatindi and Sunjwan, and Bahu Fort area (Kalka Colony) RAJOURI 5 Sarola, Dehridhara, Mangal Nar, Gambir Muglan, Kotli SAMBA 1 Chak Ram Chand (Block Nud) UDHAMPUR 4 Village Narsoo and Chunti (Block Chenani), Village Kotli Pain, Mangiote, Rakh Sansoo, Padanoo, Chopra Shop, Mageni area of Village of Rehambal and Mohra Duggar of Village Jib (Block Tikri), village Thaplal, Kannals, Marta (Mora Bassi), Dalsar, Kheen, Kirmoo and Ramnagar Town including Suka Talab area (Block Ramnagar) and village Tikri, Lehnu, Jarmara, Mand East and Mand West (Block Tikri). TOTAL - JAMMU DIVISION 14 KASHMIR DIVISION BANDIPORA 14 Parray Mohalla, Chandergeer, Batagund, SK Bala, Hakbara, Naidkhi, Gund Jehanger and Madwan (Block Hajin), Kunan, Gondi Kesar, Nowgam (Bunkoot), Gundi Daichina (Block Bandipora). BARAMULLA 14 Sulinda, Chektan, Chanpora, Chandiloora, Hariwatnoo, Kampora, Gutlipora, Katipora, Qaziora Kilwara, Kralpora, Khajipora, Swan, Ogmuna (Tangmarg), Sultan Daki and Amlok Colony (Uri) BUDGAM 7 Batpora - Wathura (Chadoora), Kanidajan, Trajbal, Pakharpora and Chak Mohand Pora (Charar-e-Sharief), Soibugh and Paller (Block Budgam). GANDERBAL 2 Waskoora and Guzhama (Wakoora) KULGAM 7 Reshipora W. No. 4/Naikpora MC Kulgam, Sopat in Tehsil Devsar, Batpora/Bagbal in Tehsil D.H. Pora (All in Kulgam), and Check Wangund (Administratively in Anantnag, but Health block under Kulgam) KUPWARA 7 ITI Handwara, Baghbella, Manigah, Andherhama, Gomal, Trehgam and Dildar PULWAMA 7 Gudoora, Chandgam, Pinglena, Parigam, Abhama, Sangerwani, Khaigam SHOPIAN 8 Sedow, Ramnagri, Sindho Shirmal, Bemnipora, Memendar, Palpora, Heerpora, Kanipora SRINAGAR 15 Ahmed Nagar, Lal Bazar, Hawal and Nowshera (Zone: Zadibal), Nishat (Zone: Hazratbal), Khayam (Zone: Khanyar), Iddgah and Goripora (Zone: S.R. Gunj and Chattabal, Hyderpora, Bemina, Jawahar Nagar, Natipora, Lasjan and Tengpora (Zone: Batamaloo) TOTAL KASHMIR DIVISION 76 TOTAL IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR 90

