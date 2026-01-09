The Raja Saab X review: What viewers are saying about Prabhas’ film Prabhas’ The Raja Saab opened to packed shows on January 9. Early X reviews praise his performance but flag weak storytelling in the horror-comedy.

One of the most anticipated films of Rebel Star Prabhas, The Raja Saab, hit the big screens today, January 9, 2026. The Telugu horror-comedy drama is directed by Maruthi Dasari and features an ensemble cast including Nidhhi Agerwal, Sanjay Dutt, Riddhi Kumar, Malavika Mohanan, and others.

There was massive buzz surrounding the film's release, as it was initially set to clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan. However, the Tamil action thriller was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. Now, fans who watched the first-day, first show of The Raja Saab have shared their reactions on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Here’s a look at what users are saying about the movie.

The Raja Saab X review

One early viewer of Prabhas' The Raja Saab praised the actor's performance in the film; however, he felt the screenplay was weak and described it as an average product. His post on X read, "Prabhas shines and delivers his best performance post BB2. However, weak screenplay and storytelling hold the film back. Overall, an average product (sic)."

Another user appreciated a hospital scene from the movie and lauded Prabhas' acting. He wrote, "Hospital scene acting by ACTOR PRABHAS (sic)."

Meanwhile, some users found The Raja Saab to be an "uneven horror-comedy." One viewer gave the film a rating of 2.5 out of 5 and wrote, "Prabhas's magnificent screen presence elevates this uneven horror-comedy despite stagnant storytelling (sic)."

For the unversed, The Raja Saab is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and his banner People Media Factory and Ivy Entertainment.

