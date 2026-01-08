The Raja Saab advance booking: Prabhas film crosses Rs 4.6 crore in India; overseas pre-sales near $2 million The Raja Saab has registered a steady start at the box office, with advance bookings reaching Rs 4.62 crore in India, excluding block seats. The pre-release business is largely driven by Telugu markets, while Hindi and Tamil versions remain subdued at this stage.

New Delhi:

Prabhas' The Raja Saab has narrowly avoided a clash with Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, and will now enjoy a solo release from the South belt on January 9. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar in pivotal roles.

The film has registered a steady start in Day 1 advance bookings. Let's find out how much the film earned in advanced figures.

Also read: Jana Nayagan postponed: Why Thalapathy Vijay’s film won’t release on January 9

The Raja Saab advance bookings

The Raja Saab, according to Sacnilk, has collected Rs 4.62 crore in all-India advance booking (excluding block seats), selling around 1.64 lakh tickets across 3,076 shows. The Telugu 2D version dominates the advance with Rs 4.57 crore from 1,969 shows and over 1.60 lakh tickets, at an average ticket price of Rs 271.

The Hindi 2D version remains muted, contributing Rs 3.75 lakh from 1,068 shows with just under 3,700 tickets sold, while the Tamil version has added a negligible Rs 12,000 from 34 shows. Premium formats such as Dolby Cinema have limited contribution due to restricted screenings. With block seats included, the advance stands at Rs 8.62 crore.

The Raja Saab: North America leads overseas advance numbers

Overseas, The Raja Saab is showing a clear upward trend, a day ahead of the release day. According to the latest update, the film has surpassed the $1.70 million mark in pre-sales and is expected to reach nearly $2 million from opening day and premiere shows combined.

The push has come largely from North America, where last-minute traction has been strong. Pre-sales in the region have already crossed $1 million, with the USA and Canada together contributing a significant share. Premiere shows, in particular, are accounting for a sizeable portion of the total overseas advance.

Beyond North America, momentum is also building in markets such as the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and the Gulf, where bookings have begun to move steadily. The horror-comedy blend appears to be connecting with overseas audiences, helped by growing promotional visibility and rising on-ground buzz.

The Raja Saab releases on January 9.

Also read: The Raja Saab trailer 2.0: Prabhas pulls off a Joker, battles Sanjay Dutt in haunted mansion