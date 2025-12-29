The Raja Saab trailer 2.0: Prabhas pulls off a Joker, battles Sanjay Dutt in haunted mansion The Raja Saab trailer 2.0 has been released, with Prabhas leaning into its horror-fantasy setting. The new trailer offers a deeper look at the haunted mansion backdrop and features intense face-offs between Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt.

After Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is gearing up for The Raja Saab. The film will hit the screens on January 9, and the makers have just dropped another trailer, leading up to the release.

The Raja Saab also stars an ensemble cast, comprising Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab, Riddhi Kumar, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles.

The Raja Saab 2.0 trailer out

The trailer begins with Prabhas' massy entry, followed by Zarina Wahab's appearance. It all begins with how Zarina's character forgets everything but the character played by Sanjay Dutt. A few shots later, Prabhas enters a haunted castle, only to be tormented by Sanjay.

Once inside the mansion, Prabhas encounters ghosts lurking around, lifeless portraits coming alive in the night, and alligators. The trailer ends with Boman Irani trying to decipher what is happening, and Prabhas sporting grey hair, and then pulling off a Joker. Watch the 2.0 trailer of The Raja Saab here:

How are fans reacting to The Raja Saab 2.0 trailer?

Prabhas fans were disappointed with the first trailer of The Raja Saab. However, they certainly seemed impressed with what the makers brought to the table in the second version. Some of the comments read "Far Better Than 1st Trailer, Not A Prabhas Fan But This Looks Promising", "Last shot literally out of syllabus", "Prabhas last look is Fire...will explode the theatres!!"

The Raja Saab: Crew, release date

The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi, produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, with Ishan Saksena as their co-producer. The film has been in production since 2022 and has faced several delays in release.

Prabhas' The Raja Saab will clash with Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan at the box office on January 9.

