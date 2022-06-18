J&K: Police officer shot dead by terrorists, his body found lying in paddy fields in Pulwama

Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: Police officer shot dead by terrorists inside his home in Pulwama

Highlights Some terrorists shot a police officer dead in Pulwama.

The officer was posted in the IRP 23rd Battalion at CTC Lethpora.

Meanwhile on Friday, 3 Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists were killed.

Jammu Kashmir Police Officer Shot Dead: In a shocking incident, some terrorists shot a police officer dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. His body was found lying in paddy fields at Samboora. The attack on Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir took place in the Pampore area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, officials said.

Initially, one bullet wound was found near his heart. The officials said Mir was posted in the IRP 23rd Battalion at CTC Lethpora.

As per the preliminary investigation, the police officer had left his home for work in his paddy fields yesterday in the evening, where he was shot dead, said Kashmir Zone Police on Saturday.

Meanwhile, on Friday, 3 Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists including one responsible for school teacher Rajni Bala's murder, were killed in Kulgam.

"The Kulgam encounter is an important one, as the terrorists were involved in the killing of school teacher Rajni Bala on May 31 (in Gopalpora area of Kulgam). We were tracking the terrorist since then... Yesterday, two other terrorists were killed," said IGP Vijay Kumar.

Bala was killed by terrorists in the High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam district of Kashmir on May 31.

