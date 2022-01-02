Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: Infiltration bid foiled, terrorist killed in Kupwara; AK47 & 7 grenades recovered

The security forces foiled an infiltration bid along Line of Control in the frontier district of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir and killed one terrorist in an encounter at Jumagund. One AK47 & 7 grenades were recovered, police said.

“One unidentified terrorist killed in an encounter at Jumagund area of Kupwara. The Army and Police are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police Tweeted on Saturday late afternoon.

Army officials said that in breach of an ongoing ceasefire between India & Pak across LoC, infiltration or BAT action was attempted in Keran sector, Kupwara on January 1. Army troops deployed foiled the bid & eliminated the terrorist, identified as Pakistan's Mohd Shabbir Malik.

"This clearly establishes that Pakistan continues to sponsor cross-border terror. A Hotline communication has been made to Pakistan Army asking them to take back the body of the killed individual," said Indian Army Officials.

Jumagund, which falls in Keran Sector is close to the LoC and has remained one of the routes for infiltration. The ongoing operation which saw one militant killed, is being carried out by J&K Police and the 4 Sikh Regiment of Army.

A massive search was underway, police said.

