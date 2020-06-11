Jama Masjid to remain shut till June 30: Shahi Imam

Image Source : PTI FILE Jama Masjid to remain shut till June 30

A day after urging the people to offer namaz from their homes amid the spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari, on Thursday, said the mosque would remain closed till June 30.

Speaking to the media, Bukhari said, "I had made an appeal to the people to offer namaz from their homes and after taking public opinion and consulting scholars, it has been decided that from Thursday's Maghreb (sunset) till June 30 no congregational prayers will be performed at the Jama Masjid."

The decision comes three days after the historic mosque reopened on June 8 after over two months as the government allowed further relaxations as part of "Unlock-1", the first phase of a calibrated exit from the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

As several establishments, like shopping malls and offices, opened across the country on June 8, Bukhari asked governments to reconsider decision in view of the rapid spread of coronavirus.

Bukhari's Secretary Amantuallah passed away on Tuesday night at the Safdarjung Hospital due to Covid-19.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage