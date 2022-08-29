If you cancel your train ticket, will you be refunded in full? IRCTC clears air on cancellation charges

Follow us on Image Source : PTI "GST is collected on behalf of the Finance Ministry. No change in rules or provision" clarified the Railways Ministry.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Monday cleared the air on 'cancellation charges' that will be applicable when a passenger cancels their ticket. The railway ministry said that under in case of cancellation of tickets, the refund amount due as per Railway Cancellation of tickets and Refund of Fare Rule along with the total amount of GST charged at the time of booking is refunded in full.

"Cancellation or clerkage charge as per Refund rule & GST amount on cancellation/clerkage charge is retained by Railways," the ministry said. This is applicable only in AC & 1st class.

Cancellation rules explained

Cancellations are not allowed at face-to-face Railway Counters. If the user wishes to cancel his e-Ticket, he can do so till the time of chart preparation for the train. For trains starting up to 12 noon, the chart preparation is usually done on the previous night.

If a confirmed ticket is cancelled more than 48 hrs before the scheduled departure of the train, flat cancellation charges shall be deducted @ Rs.240/- for AC First Class/Executive Class, Rs.200/- for AC 2 Tier/First Class, Rs. 180 for AC 3 Tier/AC Chair car/ AC 3 Economy, Rs.120/- for Sleeper Class and Rs.60/- for Second Class.

If a confirmed ticket is cancelled within 48 hrs and up to 12 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, cancellation charges shall be 25% of the fare subject to the minimum flat rate mentioned in the above clause.

Less than 12 hours and up to four hours before the scheduled departure of the train up to chart preparation which is earlier, 50% of the fare paid is subject to the minimum cancellation charges.

No refund of fare shall be admissible on the tickets having confirmed reservation in case the ticket is not cancelled or TDR not filed online upto four hours before the scheduled departure of the train.

