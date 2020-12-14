Image Source : PTI IRCTC denies mailing Sikhs on govt’s behalf amid farmers’ protest

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has denied reaching out to the Sikh community through emails on behalf of the central government amid ongoing farmers’ protests. A report in a section of media said that IRCTC has initiated sending out emails with attachment of 47 pages titled “PM Modi and his government’s special relationship with Sikhs”.

"A news report has been published in a section of media that Govt has reached out to Sikhs through IRCTC emails.It may be informed to all that the comments of IRCTC have not been quoted correctly and the mails have been sent to all irrespective any particular community… This is not the first instance. Earlier also such activities have been undertaken by IRCTC to promote government welfare schemes in the public interest," it said in a statement.

The reports, quoting IRCTC chief public relations officer, claimed that the organisation sent the mails from cim@irctc.co.in to those who had registered their email id on its website while booking travel tickets.

The 47-page document is reportedly in Hindi, Punjabi and English language and starts with a citation from the Qaumi Seva Award presented to PM Modi. It also highlighted the measures taken by the government, apparently meant for the welfare of the Sikh community, including Sri Kartarpur Corridor and Jalianwala Bagh Memorial, according to the reports.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws.

The Centre's offer to amend the contentious laws has failed to cut ice with the protesting farmers who have stuck to their demand for a repeal of the legislations.

Latest India News