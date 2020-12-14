Farmer leaders begin hunger strike at Singhu border as thousands swell at Delhi borders

Image Source : INDIA TV Farmers are protesting for the last 19 days to press for their demand to repeal the agri laws.

Farmer leaders backed by thousands of agitating farmers will observe hunger strike on Monday to press for their demand to repeal the three agri laws that are at the heart of protests. Today is the 19th day of the farmers stir. Farmers will also hold demonstrations across the country today. Farmer unions have also called for protests at all district headquarters to press for their demand to repeal the new farm laws.

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said the leaders will observe the hunger strike at their respective places between 8 AM to 5 PM on Monday. “Also dharnas will be staged at all district headquarters across the country. The protest will go on as usual," he told reporters on Monday while addressing a press conference at the Singhu border.

In another related development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced to observe fast on Monday to show solidarity with protesting farmers. He has appealed to the central government “to shun ego and scrap the legislation”.

"I want to appeal to the central government to put an end to their ego. The governments are formed by the public, the public is not formed by the governments. The three farm laws should be immediately repealed and a Bill should be brought to guarantee MSP to farmers," he said.

This is the second nationwide protest by farmers in less than a week. Earlier on December 8, farmers blocked highways and stopped trains as a part of countrywide shutdown call.

More farmers head to Delhi

Despite several round of talks with the government, farmers have said the protests will continue till the new farm laws are repealed. The government has hinted that it will not repeal the laws, but agreed to make changes. The government maintains that the laws are in the interest of farmers.

Meanwhile, more protesters headed for Delhi with a large group blocking the key Delhi-Jaipur national highway when it was stopped by police on Haryana-Rajasthan border. Earlier on Sunday, more farmers from Punjab and other states arrived near the Singhu and Tikri borders to join the sit-in which has been continuing since November 26.

Union Minister Kailash Choudhary said the government will soon decide a date for the next meeting and expressed confidence that the issues will be resolved this time. Five rounds of talks have failed to end the stalemate and the sixth was cancelled on December 9.

While the farmers have warned of intensifying the stir in coming days amid a deadlock in talks, several Union Ministers have repeatedly alleged that the farmers’ protests have been hijacked by Maoists, Leftists and anti-national elements, a charge denied by the union leaders spearheading the agitation.

Political slugfest continues between govt, opposition

A political slugfest has also erupted over the statements with the opposition, which has been supporting the stir, attacking the government, and the NCP said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should clarify the claims of the Union ministers.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that stern action will be taken against "Tukde Tukde Gang", a term used by the BJP to target political rivals whom it accuses of being anti-national, who are trying to take advantage of farmers movement against the new farm laws.

"They (those protesting farm laws) are saying that they will not withdraw their movement unless and until these laws are withdrawn. We would like to say that Narendra Modi government respects farmers but would like to make it clear that stern action will be taken against 'tukde tukde gang' taking advantage of farmers movement," Prasad said.

"I want to ask who are these people who are talking the language of breaking the country. Now demands are being raised to free those so-called intellectuals who are in jails for indulging in rioting in Delhi and Maharashtra. Police have filed chargesheets, they are not able to obtain bail from the court as trials are underway. Now these people have taken refuge under farmers movement for their interest but we will not allow them to succeed in their goal," Prasad said while addressing the 'Kisan chaupal sammelan' at Tekbigha village in Bakhtiarpur assembly constituency of Patna district on Sunday.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister Som Parkash, accompanied by BJP leaders from Punjab, met Home Minister Amit Shah. Tomar hit out at the opposition parties accusing them of running propaganda against the new farm laws and asserted that these laws "may cause difficulty for some in the short term" but will be beneficial to farmers in the long run.

"Manmohan Singh Ji (former Prime Minister) tried many times but could not do so. Today when it is implemented, propaganda is being spread," he said.

Meanwhile, police said that prohibitory orders had been imposed in Rewari on the Haryana-Rajasthan border and barricades put up to stop the protesters from Rajasthan and other places from going to Delhi. The protesters, who marched through Behror, Shajahapur and Kotputli regions in Rajasthan, on Sunday squatted on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway at Jaisinghpur Kheda area along Rajasthan-Haryana border (NH-48), over 70 km from Gurugram and 80 km from Delhi.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are currently staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. They have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations. However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on December 16 a plea seeking a direction to authorities to immediately remove the farmers who are protesting at several border points of Delhi against three new farm laws, saying commuters are facing hardships due to the road blockades and the gatherings might lead to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. According to the apex court website, a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian will hear the plea filed by law student Rishabh Sharma, who has also sought directions to authorities to open the roads at Delhi's borders, shift the protesters to the allotted place and provide guidelines on social distancing and use of masks at the protest site to curb the spread of COVID-19.

