Standing with farmers since beginning: Kejriwal slams Amarinder Singh over 'theatrics' remark

Image Source : INDIA TV Standing with farmers since beginning: Kejriwal slams Amarinder Singh

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over the latter's "theatrics" remark on Kejriwal's fasting for farmers. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said he is standing with the farmers since the beginning and is serving them.

"I have stood with the farmers since the very beginning. Did not let the Delhi Stadium turn into a jail and I fought with the Centre for the same," the Delhi chief minister wrote in Hindi.

"Captain ji, main shuru se kisaano ke sath khada hu. Dilli ke stadium jail nahi banne di, kendra se lada. Main kisaano ka sevadaar banke unki seva kar raha hu. Aapne to apne bete ke ED case maaf karwane ke liye kendra se meeting kar li, kisaano ka aandolan bech dia? Kyu?," Kejriwal wrote.

Kejriwal is observing a day-long fast in response to a call given by the farmers protesting against three new farm laws.

On Sunday, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had described Kejriwal's fasting as "theatrics".

Singh said the Kejriwal government had "backstabbed" the farmers by "shamelessly" notifying one of the farm laws on November 23.

"And now, they are indulging in theatrics by announcing that they would be sitting on a fast in support of the farmers' hunger strike on Monday," he said in a statement issued.

"Do you have no shame? At a time when our farmers are braving the winter cold on the roads outside your city and many of them are dying fighting for their rights, all you can think of is how to make the most of the opportunity to promote your political interests."

"Instead of doing anything constructive to help the protesting farmers, who are sitting outside your city for the past 17 days to seek justice, you and your party are busy playing politics," the Congress leader said.

Kejriwal has proved time and again that he is no friend of the farmers, he added.

Not only did the Punjab government support the farmers over the last three months of their agitation, it even passed amendment bills in the Assembly to nullify the farm laws, the chief minister pointed out, challenging Kejriwal to cite even one example of any welfare measure initiated by his government for farmers.

Latest India News