INX Media case: Court allows ED to arrest Chidambaram with an option to interrogate him first

A Delhi Court on Tuesday allowed Enforcement Directorate (ED) to arrest Congress leader P Chidambaram with an option to interrogate him first for 30 minutes in connection with INX media case.

The ED will interrogate him in Delhi's Tihar jail tomorrow.

After the court passed the order, the ED sought the court's permission to question him in some space available in Rouse Avenue court premises.

The court, however, said, "it's not in the dignity of this person that you interrogate and arrest him here in public view."

Earlier in the day, the Former finance minister sought bail from the Supreme Court in the INX Media corruption case saying the CBI wants to keep him in custody to humiliate him.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Chidambaram told the bench headed by Justice R Banumathi that there were no allegations about the former finance minister or his family members having ever tried to approach or influence any witness in the case.

Chidambaram, who is under judicial custody till October 17 in the corruption case, was arrested by the CBI on August 21.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED lodged a money-laundering case in this regard in 2017.

