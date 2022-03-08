International Women's Day: Women's role in socio-economic development of a country

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Women celebrate with colours, a day before International Women's Day, in Moradabad, Monday, March 7, 2022.

India has undergone remarkable growth and development in several areas in recent years. One of them is gender equality. Given the critical role women play in the country's socio-economic development, society has not properly embraced women's critical role in driving the country's socio-economic growth.

"The world has recognised that no country can prosper unless its women have equal access to opportunity and proper safety and security. Educating women and enabling them to stand on their own has long been a goal worldwide," Monalisha Thakur, Co-founder & CMO of Tummoc, said.

India has produced female academicians who contributed to the growth of society. But in the rural areas, women icons are few and far between. While most people know the high-profile female entrepreneurs and corporate executives in metropolises, rural women continue to be exploited. If women are given equal access to education, they can significantly influence the economy's productivity.

Famous rural entrepreneurs like Jashwantiben Popat, the inventor of Lijjat papad, are a testament to Indian women's ability to shape constructive societal change. Lijjat papad is a corporate effort fueling the economy, with seven ladies working in one building and over 43,000 women employees.

Empowered Indian women may also start self-help organisations and projects in rural or impoverished regions to bring about constructive social change. There are several women's self-help groups that have provided jobs and income to many families in rural and small cities. Women leaders like Vijalakshmi Pandit and Sarojini Naidu were crucial in the Indian independence struggle.

Over the last quarter-century, every area of women's rights to health care and education, economic possibilities, and voice within homes and society has seen an uneven pattern of improvement. The gender gap has narrowed in specific sectors, such as education, but the progress has been slower for all poor and suffers other barriers, such as ethnicity.

In virtually all nations, the gender gap in primary education has closed, and it is rapidly approaching in secondary school. According to UNICEF data published in 2020, more than two-thirds of countries have reached gender parity in enrolment in primary education. However, in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia, girls are more likely to be disadvantaged than boys as these countries have not reached parity.

The responses of families to the functioning and structure of markets and institutions—both formal (such as laws, regulations, and government service delivery) and informal (such as social media)—are the best indicators of how gender equality grows as development progresses (such as gender roles, norms, and social networks).

Individuals in a household's motivations, desires, restrictions, and voice and bargaining power are influenced by markets and institutions. In this approach, gender-related outcomes are determined by the interaction of family decision-making, needs, and formal and informal institutions. This approach also demonstrates how economic growth (more excellent wages) affects gender outcomes by influencing how markets and institutions operate and how families make decisions. The influence of economic progress is seen through the "growth" arrow, which shifts the gears toward greater gender equality. The "gender equality" arrow illustrates how reducing gender differences may increase growth.

"It is all about making little changes in your own life, and in having important conversations. Just the act of women speaking about their respective journeys will inspire hundreds of others. Instilling values of equality and respect in the next generation and in the people around us has a ripple effect," Monalisha Thakur added.

