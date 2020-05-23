Will try to resume international flight operations before August: Hardeep Singh Puri

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri says they will try to resume international flights operations before August 2020. (Representational image)

Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said India will try to restart a good percentage of international passenger flights before August. The Aviation Minister announced this during a Facebook LIVE address today. Earlier on Wednesday, the ministry announced to resume domestic flight operations from May 25 onwards.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 25 when the Modi government imposed a lockdown to contain the novel cornavirus pandemic.

"I am fully hopeful that before August or September, we will try to start a good percentage of international civil aviation operations, if not complete international operations," Puri said during a Facebook live session.

"I can't put a date on it (restarting international flights). But if somebody says can it be done by August or September, my response is why not earlier depending on what is the situation," he said.

Planning to bring back Indian citizens from Sri Lanka, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Speaking during the Facebook Live, Aviation Minister said that they are planning to bring back Indian citizens from Sri Lanka either by ship or flights. Discussions are at advanced stage. He also mentioned that they will be able to bring around 50,000 citizens back through special flights during first 25 days of Vande Bharat Mission.

Don't understand need for quarantine: Aviation Minister

During his Facebook Live, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said he don't understand the need for quarantine of passengers who have been given green status on Aarogya Setu app. His statement comes after a couple of states have issued advisory for passengers who are willing to travel once domestic flight operations are resumed from May 25 onwards.



