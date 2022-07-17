Follow us on Image Source : PTI IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Karachi due to 'technical defect'

Indigo flight diverted to Karachi: An IndiGo flight from Sharjah to Hyderabad, was diverted to Pakistan's Karachi on Sunday after the pilot reported a "technical defect" in the aircraft. The airline is planning to send another flight to Karachi, to bring the passengers to Hyderabad.

The defect is being examined at the Karachi airport. The airlines said that the emergency landing was made as a precautionary measure.

This is the second Indian airline to make a landing in Karachi in 2 weeks. On July 5, SpiceJet’s Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi as the fuel indicator started malfunctioning. The Boeing 737 Max aircraft made an emergency landing at Karachi airport at around 9:15 am after the Pakistani Civil Aviation Authorities permitted the Indian plane to land at the Jinnah International Airport on humanitarian grounds.

Just two days ago, an IndiGo Delhi-Vadodara flight was diverted to Jaipur as vibrations were observed in the engines of the aircraft for a second, officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Friday.

The flight landed at Jaipur airport around 8.30 pm. In a statement, the airline said, "IndiGo flight 6E-859, operating between Delhi and Vadodara, was diverted to Jaipur on 14 Jul, 2022. There was a caution message indicated to the pilot enroute."

Latest India News