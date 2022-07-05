Tuesday, July 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai diverted to Karachi after developing technical fault

SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai diverted to Karachi after developing technical fault

According to DGCA officials, SpiceJet’s Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi due to fuel indicator malfunction

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash New Delhi Updated on: July 05, 2022 13:44 IST
SpiceJet Flight makes emergency landing in Karachi
Image Source : PTI/FILE

SpiceJet Flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

A SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing in Delhi on July 2 after the crew observed smoke inside the cabin. The flight SG2962 enroute to Jabalpur from Delhi landed landed safely.

According to the airline spokesperson, "SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi-Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely in Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked."

SpiceJet spokesperson added, "No emergency was declared & aircraft made a normal landing. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments. A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai."

Earlier on June 19, a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight carrying 185 passengers had to make emergency landing at Patna airport after fire was spotted in one of its engines minutes after takeoff. Reports said a bird hit caused the fire. 

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated investigation concerning all the incidents. 

Related Stories
Patna SpiceJet flight: Delhi-bound plane makes emergency landing after engine catches fire mid-air

Patna SpiceJet flight: Delhi-bound plane makes emergency landing after engine catches fire mid-air

SpiceJet Patna-Guwahati flight denied take-off after technical glitch | What happened

SpiceJet Patna-Guwahati flight denied take-off after technical glitch | What happened

Mid-air panic on SpiceJet flight after smoke detected in cabin | Video

Mid-air panic on SpiceJet flight after smoke detected in cabin | Video

On May 20, an A320neo plane of Tata Group-run Air India returned to the Mumbai airport just 27 minutes after take off as one of its engines shut down mid-air due to a technical issue

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News