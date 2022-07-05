SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai diverted to Karachi after developing technical fault

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE SpiceJet Flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

A SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing in Delhi on July 2 after the crew observed smoke inside the cabin. The flight SG2962 enroute to Jabalpur from Delhi landed landed safely.

According to the airline spokesperson, "SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi-Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely in Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked."

SpiceJet spokesperson added, "No emergency was declared & aircraft made a normal landing. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments. A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai."

Earlier on June 19, a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight carrying 185 passengers had to make emergency landing at Patna airport after fire was spotted in one of its engines minutes after takeoff. Reports said a bird hit caused the fire.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated investigation concerning all the incidents.

On May 20, an A320neo plane of Tata Group-run Air India returned to the Mumbai airport just 27 minutes after take off as one of its engines shut down mid-air due to a technical issue

