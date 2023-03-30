Drunk passenger vomits, defecates near toilet of Guwahati-Delhi IndiGo flight

Follow us on Image Source : @BDKONWAR/TWITTER The incident took place on Flight 6E 762 between Guwahati and Delhi and was brought to light by an advocate Bhaskar Dev Konwar

In yet another incident of unruly behaviour, a drunk passenger vomited on the aisle of the cabin and defecated around the toilet on a Delhi-bound flight on Sunday.

The incident took place on Flight 6E 762 between Guwahati and Delhi and was brought to light by an advocate Bhaskar Dev Konwar after he shared photos of the incident and praised the staff for handling the situation well.

Sharing the photo of the incident on Twitter, Konwar wrote, "Intoxicated passenger vomited on the aisle and defecated all around the toilet. Leading lady Shewta cleaned up all the mess and all the girls managed the situation exceptionally well. Salute girl power."

The picture showed a crew member allegedly cleaning the spot where the passenger vomited with spray and tissue papers.

Twitter users react to incident

Several users commented on the picture to express their outrage over the incident.

One user said, "A big salute to the cabin crew. But if such incidents keep repeating passengers will have to take a breath analyser test before they board a flight."

While another said, "Feel sad for crew..strict rules should be imposed on drink limit for alcohol levels."

