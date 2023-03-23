2 drunk flyers abuse crew, co-passengers on Dubai-Mumbai flight, arrested; 7th incident in 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023
     
This is the seventh incident this year when a case has been filed for unruly behaviour by flyers.

Nivedita Dash New Delhi Updated on: March 23, 2023 10:00 IST
They were placed under arrest after the flight landed in
Image Source : PTI They were placed under arrest after the flight landed in Mumbai on Wednesday and were granted bail by a court

In yet another unruly incident onboard two passengers onboard a Dubai-Mumbai IndiGo flight were arrested for allegedly hurling abuses at crew and co-passengers in an inebriated condition, a police official said on Thursday. As per officials, this is the seventh incident this year when a case has been filed for unruly behaviour by flyers.

They were placed under arrest after the flight landed in Mumbai on Wednesday and were granted bail by a court, an official said.

"The two accused are from Nalasopara in Palghar and Kolhapur. They were returning after working for a year in the Gulf and started celebrating by consuming liquor they had brought from a duty-free shop," he said.

 

"When co-flyers objected to the ruckus, the two abused them as well as the crew that intervened. One of them was drinking while walking down the aisle. The crew took away their bottles," the official added.

On March 11, a man was arrested for smoking in the lavatory and trying to open the emergency exit of a London-Mumbai flight.

