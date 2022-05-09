IndiGo CEO on specially-abled teen denied boarding at Ranchi airport: 'Best possible decision...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IndiGo CEO offers regrets after specially-abled child barred from boarding flight

A day after a specially-abled child was barred from boarding an Indigo Airlines flight at the Ranchi airport, Indigo's CEO offered regrets today. He termed it the best possible decision taken under difficult circumstances. The child was barred from boarding his flight to Hyderabad as he was in “a state of panic”.

“Having reviewed all aspects of this incident, we as an organization are of the view that we made the best possible decision under difficult circumstances,” the CEO said in a statement.

Throughout the check-in and boarding process, our intent of course was to carry the family, however, at the boarding area the teenager was visibly in panic, he mentioned.

Indigo airlines will also offer an electric wheelchair for the child as a token of appreciation, he said. “We recognize too well that parents who dedicate their lives to the caring of physically challenged persons are the true heroes of our society,” he noted.

As the boy was prohibited from boarding the airline's Ranchi-Hyderabad flight on Saturday, his parents -- who were with him -- also decided to not enter the plane.

