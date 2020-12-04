Romeo for India: First look of Indian Navy's most advanced helicopter

Image Source : LOCKHEED MARTIN American firm Lockheed Martin shares first picture of the MH-60 Romeo multi-role helicopter for the Indian Navy in Indian colours.

American firm Lockheed Martin on Friday shared the first picture of the MH-60 Romeo multi-role helicopter for the Indian Navy in Indian colours. India has placed orders for 24 of these helicopters under a government to government deal. The helicopters will be acquired at a cost of $2 billion. India has been in need of these formidable anti-submarine hunter helicopters for more than a decade now.

MH-60 Romeo multi-role helicopter for India | All you need to know

The MH-60 Romeo deal is expected to have an offset requirement. Sources indicated that India plans to follow up this urgent requirement with a long-term plan to manufacture 123 of these helicopters in India.

Currently deployed with the US Navy as the primary anti-submarine warfare anti-surface weapon system for open ocean and littoral zones, Lockheed Martin's MH-60R Seahawk helicopter is considered the world's most advanced maritime helicopter.

According to industry experts, it is the most capable naval helicopter available today designed to operate from frigates, destroyers, cruisers and aircraft carriers.

MH-60 Romeo Seahawks would add lethal capabilities of the Indian Navy, which experts say is the need of the hour given the aggressive behavior of China in the Indian Ocean region.

Lockheed over the years has emerged as a major American supplier of state-of-the-art defence military equipment.

With this Seahawk deal the overall US-India defense trade will surpass USD 20 billion.

According to US Naval Air System Command, the MH-60R Seahawk missions are anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, surveillance, communications relay, combat search and rescue, naval gunfire support and logistics support.

As the Navy's next generation submarine hunter and anti-surface warfare helicopter, the MH-60R Seahawk is considered to be the cornerstone of the Navy's Helicopter Concept of Operations.

The MH-60R and its mission systems have replaced the US naval fleet's legacy SH-60B and SH-60F aircraft.

