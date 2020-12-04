Friday, December 04, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Romeo for India: First look of Indian Navy's most advanced helicopter

Romeo for India: First look of Indian Navy's most advanced helicopter

American firm Lockheed Martin on Friday shared the first picture of the MH-60 Romeo multi-role helicopter for the Indian Navy in Indian colours. India has placed orders for 24 of these helicopters under a government to government deal.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 04, 2020 16:28 IST
American firm Lockheed Martin shares first picture of the
Image Source : LOCKHEED MARTIN

American firm Lockheed Martin shares first picture of the MH-60 Romeo multi-role helicopter for the Indian Navy in Indian colours.

American firm Lockheed Martin on Friday shared the first picture of the MH-60 Romeo multi-role helicopter for the Indian Navy in Indian colours. India has placed orders for 24 of these helicopters under a government to government deal. The helicopters will be acquired at a cost of $2 billion. India has been in need of these formidable anti-submarine hunter helicopters for more than a decade now.

MH-60 Romeo multi-role helicopter for India | All you need to know

  • The MH-60 Romeo deal is expected to have an offset requirement. Sources indicated that India plans to follow up this urgent requirement with a long-term plan to manufacture 123 of these helicopters in India.
  • Currently deployed with the US Navy as the primary anti-submarine warfare anti-surface weapon system for open ocean and littoral zones, Lockheed Martin's MH-60R Seahawk helicopter is considered the world's most advanced maritime helicopter.
  • According to industry experts, it is the most capable naval helicopter available today designed to operate from frigates, destroyers, cruisers and aircraft carriers.
  • MH-60 Romeo Seahawks would add lethal capabilities of the Indian Navy, which experts say is the need of the hour given the aggressive behavior of China in the Indian Ocean region.
  • Lockheed over the years has emerged as a major American supplier of state-of-the-art defence military equipment.
  • With this Seahawk deal the overall US-India defense trade will surpass USD 20 billion.

India Tv - Lockheed martin, Romeo Multi role helicopter, Indian navy

Image Source : ANI

American firm Lockheed Martin shares first picture of the MH-60 Romeo multi-role helicopter for the Indian Navy in Indian colours.

  • According to US Naval Air System Command, the MH-60R Seahawk missions are anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, surveillance, communications relay, combat search and rescue, naval gunfire support and logistics support.
  • As the Navy's next generation submarine hunter and anti-surface warfare helicopter, the MH-60R Seahawk is considered to be the cornerstone of the Navy's Helicopter Concept of Operations.
  • The MH-60R and its mission systems have replaced the US naval fleet's legacy SH-60B and SH-60F aircraft.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News