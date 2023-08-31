India TV Opinion Poll: Will ISRO's Aditya L1 mission be successful like Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission

After Chandrayaan 3 success, ISRO is now ready with a solar mission - Aditya-L1. The spacecraft is designed for providing remote observations of the solar corona and in situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth.

Giving an update on its Aditya-L1 mission to study the Sun, ISRO said the launch rehearsal and the rocket's internal checks have been completed. The mission is scheduled to be launched on September 2 at 11.50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport. It will be the first dedicated Indian space mission for observations of the Sun to be launched by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.

India TV also asked the public if they think the solar mission will be a success through a poll, 'Will ISRO's Aditya L1 mission be successful like Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission?' While many said that it is going to be a success, a few still have doubts.

As many as 8,317 people participated in the poll and most of the people were of the opinion that the ISRO's Aditya L1 mission be successful like the Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission

Out of 8,317 people, a high 93 per cent said ISRO's Aditya L1 mission will be successful. At the same time, about 4 per cent of people believed otherwise, while 3 per cent were not sure and chose the option of 'Can't say'.

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Opinion Poll

