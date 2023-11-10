Opinion Poll: Was Nitish Kumar forced to apologise for his shameful statement due to massive backlash?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar, the longest-serving chief minister of the state, while emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, on Tuesday put forward a vivid description in the state assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during intimate moments. The statement just not led to a ruckus in the Bihar Assembly. The BJP even demanded the CM's resignation.

Kumar had apologised in both houses of the state legislature as well as outside for the remarks. However, the ruckus continued.

Kumar had apologised in both houses of the state legislature as well as outside for the remarks. However, the ruckus continued.

India TV also asked a poll on the same issue, 'Was Nitish Kumar forced to apologise for his shameful statement due to massive backlash?'. While 90 per cent of voters thought that the CM apologised under pressure, only 7 per cent were of the view that he was genuinely sorry. 3 per cent were undecided.

