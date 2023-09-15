India TV opinion poll: Is Hindi popular not only in India but also across the world now?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Opinion poll

Hindi is not only our mother tongue but it is also our national identity. Hindi Diwas is celebrated all over the world every year on September 14. Special events are organised in schools, colleges and educational institutions. However, even if number of Hindi speaking people is high and the mother tongue of the country is Hindi, it could not get the status of national language. But is Hindi language's popularity restricted only to India. No

In the past years, Hindi has gained worldwide recognition. People from many countries of the world are learning and speaking Hindi. India TV also conducted a opinion poll, 'Is Hindi popular not only in India but also across the world now?'

While 80 percent said yes and were of the opinion that Hindi is being accepted all across the world, 10 per cent thought that the language is concentrated only in India. And 2% couldn't decide.

