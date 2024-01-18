Poll: Is BSP chief Mayawati's decision to go solo in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls a big blow to I.N.D.I.A bloc?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BSP Chief Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati announced that her party would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on its own but did not rule out a post-poll alliance. She also categorically denied reports in a section of the media about her retirement from politics and stressed that she would continue to strengthen the party till her last breath.

Mayawati also cautioned her partymen against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, saying that he changed colours like a chameleon to mislead them. Mayawati clarified that the BSP will keep distance from all parties having casteist, capitalist, and communal views. She alleged that all the opposition parties want to keep the BSP away from power by uniting and adopting various tactics.

The BSP is not part of the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc. Although there have been reports that some alliance members have tried to persuade Mayawati to join the grouping, the SP has indicated that it is not keen on this.

India TV also asked in its poll, 'Is BSP chief Mayawati's decision to go solo in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls a big blow to the I.N.D.I.A bloc?' While 82 per cent were of the view that the I.N.D.I.A bloc will suffer hugely, 14 per cent thought they are united enough to take on NDA. 4 per cent remained undecided.