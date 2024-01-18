Thursday, January 18, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Poll: Is BSP chief Mayawati's decision to go solo in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls a big blow to I.N.D.I.A bloc?

Poll: Is BSP chief Mayawati's decision to go solo in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls a big blow to I.N.D.I.A bloc?

She said after the Lok Sabha elections, the BSP can join the government at the Centre on the basis of proper representation to the party.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: January 18, 2024 16:21 IST
BSP Chief Mayawati
Image Source : PTI BSP Chief Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati announced that her party would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on its own but did not rule out a post-poll alliance. She also categorically denied reports in a section of the media about her retirement from politics and stressed that she would continue to strengthen the party till her last breath.

Mayawati also cautioned her partymen against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, saying that he changed colours like a chameleon to mislead them. Mayawati clarified that the BSP will keep distance from all parties having casteist, capitalist, and communal views. She alleged that all the opposition parties want to keep the BSP away from power by uniting and adopting various tactics.

The BSP is not part of the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc. Although there have been reports that some alliance members have tried to persuade Mayawati to join the grouping, the SP has indicated that it is not keen on this.

India TV also asked in its poll, 'Is BSP chief Mayawati's decision to go solo in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls a big blow to the I.N.D.I.A bloc?' While 82 per cent were of the view that the I.N.D.I.A bloc will suffer hugely, 14 per cent thought they are united enough to take on NDA. 4 per cent remained undecided.

India Tv - India TV Opinion Poll

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Opinion Poll

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News