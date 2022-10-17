Monday, October 17, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India to have over 65 pc power generation capacity from non-fossil fuels by 2030: RK Singh

India to have over 65 pc power generation capacity from non-fossil fuels by 2030: RK Singh

India energy system: He also informed that about 15-20 GW of solar equipment manufacturing capacity is under construction and India will have 40 GW of such facilities under Production-Linked Incentive Scheme-II (PLI-II).

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: October 17, 2022 13:46 IST
The minister said that India will have 90 GW of solar
Image Source : FILE PICTURE The minister said that India will have 90 GW of solar equipment manufacturing capacity by 2030, up from 20GW at present, he added.

Non-fossil fuel energy: India will have more than 65 per cent of its power generation capacity from non-fossil fuels by 2030, Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh said on Monday.

Addressing a CII conference on green energy, he explained that India is aiming for 65 per cent of power generation capacity from non-fossil fuels but the country will have more than that. India will have 90 GW of solar equipment manufacturing capacity by 2030, up from 20GW at present, he added.

He also informed that about 15-20 GW of solar equipment manufacturing capacity is under construction and India will have 40 GW of such facilities under Production-Linked Incentive Scheme-II (PLI-II).

The minister also urged the industry player to shift to the manufacturing of high-efficiency solar equipment. He stated that the country has already 170 GW of renewable energy (including large hydro), while another 80 GW is under construction. India has planned to have 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

"We will not just reach 65 per cent (from renewable energy by 2030), we will have more than that (65 per cent capacity)," the minister said. He also said the industry has evinced interest for 25 million tonnes of green hydrogen capacity. The green hydrogen manufacturing capacity could be 35-40 million tonnes, he noted.

Related Stories
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: How poll battle changed 180-degree from 2017 | 5 Points

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: How poll battle changed 180-degree from 2017 | 5 Points

Nitish Kumar vows to never ally with BJP; says 'party wants rift in society, Mahagathbandan'

Nitish Kumar vows to never ally with BJP; says 'party wants rift in society, Mahagathbandan'

Congress, BJP demand arrest of Punjab minister Sarari over 'extortion' audio clip

Congress, BJP demand arrest of Punjab minister Sarari over 'extortion' audio clip

Also Read: Andheri East bypoll: BJP may withdraw candidate after Raj Thackeray urges Fadnavis, say sources

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News