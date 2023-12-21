Rs 329 crore found in dilapidated buildings in Odisha: Income Tax officials on Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu raids

Follow us on Image Source : X/PTI The income tax Department unearthed crores of rupees from Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu's linked premises.

Days after conducting raids at several locations linked to Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu, the Income Tax officials stated that out of the Rs 351 crore seized cash, Rs 329 crore was unearthed from hidden chambers in dilapidated buildings in small towns in Odisha. In a statement, they said that the cash was kept in hidden chambers and hidden safe-house camouflaged as an unoccupied residence located in small towns of Odisha including Sudapada and Titlagarh in Bolangir district and Khetrajrajpur in Sambhalpur district.

The search operation has also resulted in the seizure of unaccounted jewellery exceeding Rs 2.80 crore, they said. During the search operation, a large number of incriminating evidence in the form of documents and digital data has been found and seized, the officials added. According to the tax officials, the preliminary analysis of seized evidence revealed records of unaccounted sales of country liquor, systematic details of undisclosed cash receipts and references for movement of unaccounted cash.

What did IT Department say?

"The main employees looking after the business activities of the group, have admitted that the cash found and seized during the search operation represents the unaccounted income of the group, generated through its multiple business concerns. This was also corroborated by one of the family members who is actively involved in the business. The facts unearthed during the search operation indicate that the group has been indulging in huge suppression of income earned from the liquor business," the statement read.

Sahu's clarification on seized money

Meanwhile, Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu claimed that the money has nothing to do with his party or any other political outfit. Speaking to the media, the Rajya Sabha MP said he is hurt as this is the first time that this kind of incident has taken place in the last 30-35 years of his political career. What is happening today makes me sad. I can admit that the money that has been recovered belongs to my firm. The cash that has been recovered is related to my liquor firms; it is the proceeds from the sale of liquor," Sahu told news agency ANI on December 16.

IT raids at Sahu's premises

It should be mentioned here that the Income tax officials concluded an IT raid at Sahu's premises in Odisha's Balangir. The IT Department has recovered 351 crore in cash during its searches at Boudh Distillery Private Limited, a company based in Odisha. The company is allegedly linked to Dhiraj Sahu. Meanwhile, the Congress has distanced itself from the massive cash haul from the MP's home asserting that only Sahu can explain the money recovered from the premises connected to him.

