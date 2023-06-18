Heavy rainfall prediction for THESE states in next 4 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall warning for several states between June 18 and June 22.

The states were heavy rainfall prediction has been made by the weatherman are Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Goa and Gujarat.

Warning has also been issued for Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

Bihar, North Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, north eastern Uttar Pradesh, and coastal Andhra Pradesh have also been alerted.

In Tamil Nadu, heavy rainfall may occur in Rayalaseema region.

