Cyclone Biparjoy: Indian Coast Guard deploys ships, aircraft to assess damage to Gujarat coast

Cyclone Biparjoy impact: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has deployed its ships and aircraft to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Biparjoy which made landfall on Thursday on Gujarat coast, the maritime agency said on Sunday.

The cyclone made landfall near Jakhau on Gujarat's Kutch coast on June 15 evening causing massive damage to properties including houses and electric poles, and uprooting trees.

What Indian Coast Guard said

"All units under the Indian Coast Guard northwest region headquarters are continuing with response action at the sea post-landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy. Coastal recce and extensive sorties are being undertaken to check any adrift boats/objects at the sea," the ICG said in a statement.

The statement further said that the ICG ships, ALH MK3 helicopters, and three Dornier aircraft were deployed for the purpose.

"They have been deployed to monitor coasts, with an emphasis on ports/harbours at Okha, Vadinar, Jakhau and Mandvi for damage assessment and response after the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy at the Kutch coast," it added.

Following the landfall on Thursday, the ICG helicopters have undertaken six sorties across the Gujarat coast, it said, adding that no adrift boats/objects have been reported so far.

Warnings were issued to the mariners using ICG ships and aircraft from June 6 onwards and people were urged to move to safer places.

"A total of 39 ship days and 30 air sorties were undertaken specifically for that purpose. Also, six exclusive community interactions were conducted with fishermen and their leaders," the statement said.

"Adherence to such advisories by mariners and timely evacuation of 50 personnel from oil rig 'Key Singapore' by ICG helicopters were key to the safety of lives and property in the affected areas," it added.

Amit Shah visits Gujarat to take stock of situation

Amit Shah visited Kutch and Jakhau port and took stock of the situation in Gujarat on Saturday after the Cyclone made landfall.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Shah said that no casualty was reported during the cyclone.

"Not even a single casualty was reported because of Cyclone Biporjoy. The way the Gujarat government and Central agencies have worked to protect lives during the cyclone is a classic example of teamwork,” he said.

The Home Minister said that nearly 47 people sustained injuries and around 234 animals died during the cyclone.

"PM Modi had ordered to make all arrangements before the landfall of the Cyclone. The PM himself had discussions with the State govt and agencies regarding the preparedness,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

