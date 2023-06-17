Cyclone Biparjoy: Amit Shah says no loss of lives due to storm

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Cyclone Biparjoy: Amit Shah says no loss of lives due

Cyclone Biparjoy: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that not even a single casualty was reported in Gujarat due to cyclone Biparjoy and the way the state government and Central agencies worked to protect lives is a classic example of teamwork. “Not even a single casualty was reported because of Cyclone Biporjoy. The way the Gujarat government and Central agencies have worked to protect lives during the cyclone is a classic example of teamwork,” said.

He further said that around 47 people were injured due to Biporjoy, but none of them are severely injured. Around 234 animals died during the cyclone. “PM Modi had ordered to make all arrangements before the landfall of the Cyclone. The PM himself had discussions with the State govt and agencies regarding the preparedness,” he added.

The Home Minister said that power has been restored in 1,600 villages out of the 3,400 villages where the power supply was cut. “Around 1.08 lakh civilians were taken to safe places due to the Cyclone. Around 73,000 animals were taken to safe spots,” Shah further said. He said electricity will be restored in the entire cyclone-affected area by June 20.

He further informed that more than 1 lakh fishermen were taken to safe spots. Shah said that 19 teams of NDRF, 13 teams of SDRF and 2 Reserve Battalions were deployed. “Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Police, and BSF have worked with NDRF and SDRF to ensure safety,” he added.

He said that the government's priority is the restoration of electricity, water supply and sending people who are in shelters to their homes. "The pattern for the support package has been prepared, Gujarat Govt will make an announcement for the same," he added.

He hailed the Gujarat Government for fully implementing the NDMA guidelines during Cyclone Biporjoy. "In the last 40 years, I have visited several places but for the first time, I have seen happy faces without any complaints. This is because of the preparedness of the Gujarat govt and the Central agencies working here," he said.

Shah visited Kutch and Jakhau port in Gujarat today to take stock of the situation in areas affected by cyclone Biparjoy. He also hold a meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and senior officers.

