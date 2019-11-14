Thursday, November 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Death of IIT-M student Fathima due to religious discrimination: MMK leader

Death of IIT-M student Fathima due to religious discrimination: MMK leader

Fathima, a first year masters student in Humanities and Development Studies in Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room on November 9.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: November 14, 2019 12:55 IST
Death of IIT-M student Fathima due to religious discrimination: MMK leader
Image Source : FILE

Death of IIT-M student Fathima due to religious discrimination: MMK leader

Manitheneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) leader M.H. Jawahirullah on Wednesday demanded a probe by Crime Branch Crime Investigation Department (CBCID) into the suicide of Fathima Latheef. Fathima, a first year masters student in Humanities and Development Studies in Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room on November 9. While no suicide note was found, a note on her mobile phone had mentioned some faculty names as the cause of her death.

In a statement issued here, Jawahirullah said that he had spoken to Abdul Latheef, the girl's father, who alleged that his daughter was subjected to religious discrimination by a faculty member.

According to Jawahirullah, Fathima's father had told him that once the professor had given his daughter three marks less and the same was corrected after it was brought to the notice of the head of the department.

The MMK leader demanded a probe by the CBCID into the suicides by the students in IITM.

"The girl's father had told me that there was religious discrimination," Jawahirullah told IANS.

Hailing from Kollam in Kerala, Fathima was a bright student.

Her father has given a memorandum to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, requesting Kerala government's intervention in the probe into his daughter's death.

Fathima's case is the fifth suicide at IIT-M in the last one year.

An official of IIT-M's Humanities and Social Sciences department said the head of the department was not available for comments.

ALSO READ | Death of IIT-M student Fathima due to religious discrimination: MMK leader

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPolitical parties in Kerala welcome SC decision in Sabarimala case Next StoryMathematician Vashishth Narayan Singh passes away  