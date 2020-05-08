Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh: One more COVID-19 case reported; tally rises to 48

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh: One more COVID-19 case reported; state tally rises to 48

A person from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 48, an official said. A 42-year-old man from Bijhari town in Bijhri tehsil has tested positive for coronavirus. He had returned to Hamirpur from Delhi on April 29, Deputy Commissioner Hairkesh Meena said.

The man's samples were sent for testing on Thursday and his report came back positive on Friday, Meena told PTI.

He has been admitted to Radha Soami Charitable Hospital in Hamirpur's Bhota and area within three kilometers of his residence has been declared a containment zone as per protocol, he added.

The patient's contacts are being traced, the deputy commissioner said.

Hamirpur had become coronavirus-free on April 29 after the last two patients in the district tested negative for the infection.

Himachal Pradesh has seven active cases with two in Chamba, and one each in Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Kangra districts, according to officials.

While 34 people have recovered, three have died. Four people were shifted to other states for treatment.

The fatalities include a 70-year-old Delhi resident who stayed at a guest house of a factory in Solan's Baddi and died at PGIMER, Chandigarh on April 2.

(With Inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Coronavirus cases in India cross 56,000-mark; deaths at 1,886. Check state-wise list

ALSO READ | Bhopal reports 46 new coronavirus cases; highest single-day spike so far

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage