Coronavirus cases in India cross 56,000-mark; deaths at 1,886. Check state-wise list

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 56,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 56,342 including 1,886 deaths while 16,540 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Friday. In the last one week, the country has witnessed a sharp increase in the COVID-19 cases as the rate of average cases surged. India is under the third extended lockdown period which was extended on May 1, effective from May 4 and will remain in place till May 17 to slowdown the speed of coronavirus spread.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh are the worst hit states in the country with the first two having cases above 16,000 and 5,000 respectively. Mumbai, Indore, Ahmedabad, Agra are the worst hit districts having maximum number of COVID-19 cases.

However, in the present extended phase of the lockdown, the government has given some restrictions like opening of non-essential item shop, allowing e-com to deliver non-essential items depending in which zone they are delivery, opening of liquor shops, and other relaxations. But areas falling under red zones including all metro cities have still lockdown restrictions strictly in place.

State-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 Andhra Pradesh 1847 780 38 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 54 34 1 Bihar 550 246 5 Chandigarh 135 21 1 Chhattisgarh 59 38 0 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 Delhi 5980 1931 66 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 7012 1709 425 Haryana 625 260 7 Himachal Pradesh 46 38 2 Jammu and Kashmir 793 335 9 Jharkhand 132 41 3 Karnataka 705 366 30 Kerala 503 474 4 Ladakh 42 17 0 Madhya Pradesh 3252 1231 193 Maharashtra 17974 3301 694 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 10 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 219 62 2 Puducherry 9 6 0 Punjab 1644 149 28 Rajasthan 3427 1596 97 Tamil Nadu 5409 1547 37 Telengana 1123 650 29 Tripura 65 2 0 Uttarakhand 61 39 1 Uttar Pradesh 3071 1250 62 West Bengal 1548 364 151 Total number of confirmed cases in India 56342* 16540 1886

