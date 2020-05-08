Image Source : PTI Bhopal reports 46 new coronavirus cases; highest single-day spike so far

With 46 new cases, Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on Thursday notched its highest single-day jump in the number of cases so far. The victims include a senior IPS office. However, two of his reports were found negative. Bhopal reported four coronavirus deaths on the second consecutive day. Madhya Pradesh saw a sudden rise in corona positive cases with 117 more testing positive by Thursday night. The state tally jumped from 3,138 to 3,255. There are 1,699 patients in Indore and 656 in Bhopal.

Seven deaths were reported in the state on Thursday including a three-month old girl child in Jabalpur. So far 190 have succumbed to virus in the state.

Ujjain, the new hotspot, reported 16 new patients, including a 7-month-old baby. Jhabua and Neemuch moved from Green zone to Orange with five cases each.

Jabalpur had shown a remarkable recovery over the past one month reported five new patients on Thursday. The government seems to have staggered the test reports from Indore to boost the morale of the citizens. Indore which is among the worst affected cities in the country had 18 fresh cases reporting positive.

The recovery rate of patients in Indore in lockdown phase-1 was only 6.50 per cent, which has increased to 37.35 per cent. In cities with more than a thousand corona patients, Indore came second in the recovery rate after Jaipur (41.52 per cent), compared to the national average of 28.29 per cent.

The administration has formed 25 teams for sampling. The first 450 samples were being taken, which increased to 723 on Tuesday and 1174 on Wednesday. But the testing is slow with reports reaching in four to five days.

