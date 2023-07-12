Haryana: 'Why have you come now?' woman slaps MLA during his visit to flood-affected areas | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Woman slaps MLA

Haryana: In a purported video, a woman can be seen slapping an MLA Ishwar Singh of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) while he was on a visit to the flood-affected areas in the state. The video is doing rounds on social media, where, it can be seen that Ishwar Singh is interacting with the people in Guhla. Meanwhile, a woman confronted Singh and slapped him. The woman who slapped the MLA asked, "Why have you come now?"

JJP MLA Ishwar Singh reacting to the incident said that he will not take any legal action against the woman. "I won't be taking any legal action against the woman. I have forgiven her," he said.

CM Khattar conducted an aerial survey

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of about four-five districts to take stock of the areas affected by the heavy rain. The three days of incessant downpours have disrupted normal life in the state. Apart from his aerial survey, CM Khattar also announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to the kin of those who died in rain-related incidents.

During his survey, Khattar asserted that the state government will also provide financial assistance to the poor and others whose houses have been affected by the rain.

10 people lost their lives

He was accompanied by Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. Khattar also held a meeting with the district administration officials in Ambala. He also reviewed the relief and rescue operations in the district. So far, 10 people lost their lives due to rain-related incidents in the state.

As per Khattar, people in the affected areas were moved to safety and food packets, water tankers and fodder for animals are being dispatched.

Seven districts in the states have been affected more

"In some places, there was record rain. Seven districts -- Ambala, Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Panipat and Kaithal -- have been affected more by the rain. But there has been relief since yesterday evening. Relief and rescue work is underway on a war footing," said Khattar.

CM Khattar further informed that he has asked the deputy commissioners to send a complete report on the losses of lives and property in the rain-affected areas so that the compensation amount can be decided.

