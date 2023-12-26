Haryana: Portion of road caves in on Gurugram-Sohna elevated flyover, Deputy CM says 'natural phenomenon'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala speaks on the cave-in incident

A portion of a road caved in on the Gurugram-Sohna elevated flyover on Sunday affecting the traffic movement. Reacting to the incident, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said it was a natural phenomenon and there was no man-made fault in that road project.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will answer on the collapse but there was no man-made fault, he added.

"In the past four years, two cases were reported related to road projects. Both of them were NHAI's projects and an inquiry was also conducted which found that the issue was with slab casting. I don't think any question has been raised about the facilities after they have been built," the Deputy CM said.

I don't think Rs 4,000 crore has been spent in a year ever in a state as far as the road system is concerned, he asserted hailing road projects of his government.

