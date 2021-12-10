Namaz row: Haryana CM Khattar temporarily suspends public prayers

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Highlights Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has temporarily suspended public namaz

We will help Waqf board to get their spaces free of encroachment: CM Khattar

The state government will now work out an amicable solution

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has temporarily suspended public namaz on Friday amidst the protests. All previous sanctions given for public prayers stood nullified and the state government will now work out an "amicable solution that will uphold all rights and ensure no encroachment or exploitation", according to a statement quoting the Chief Minister.

Until then, there would be no namaz offering in public places, CM Khattar said.

The Chief Minister said categorically, "We have no issues anybody practising religion at their religious places but use of open spaces is not acceptable."

"There should be no law and order situation or any tension about same. We got to know that there was a meeting between groups and some places were agreed upon or allocated but we, with immediate effect, withdraw all and will work out amicable solution soon," he said, while referring to a recent agreement made by the Gurugram administration.

"We will help Waqf board to get their spaces free of encroachment. Till then, people should offer prayers at their legal sites, homes etc. We won't infringe on any rights but nobody's allowed to bully," he added.

ALSO READ: Gurugram Namaz Row: Muslims offer Namaz at open ground despite 'disruptions'

ALSO READ: Gurugram Namaz Row: Muslim groups decide to hold Friday prayers in 18 sites

Latest India News