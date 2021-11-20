'Uttarakhand govt decided to lift COVID curbs without seeing situation in state': Harish Rawat

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Harish Rawat

Highlights Govt should take all take precautionary measures: Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat.

I think the state govt decided this without considering situation in state & country: Rawat

Earlier Uttarakhand govt lifted COVID restrictions, mandated wearing of masks at all public places.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat on Saturday attacked the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government for lifting Covid curbs in the state and alleged that the state Govt decided this without considering precautionary measures.

"I think the State Govt decided this without considering precautionary measures, without seeing COVID situation in state & country or perhaps without taking note of reports of an increase in COVID cases in many countries," Harish Rawat said, adding they should take all take precautionary measures.

The former CM added that the state government took no decision when they asked them to resume the Chardham Yatra as the number of infections was declining. "Now when the devotees are not coming here, they are lifting restrictions," he lashed out at the government.

Earlier, Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority stated, "Statewide COVID restrictions being canceled with effect from Nov 20. Wearing of masks will be mandatory at public places, workplaces & on public transport. Spitting at public places is illegal and will result in fine & punishment."

