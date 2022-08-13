Har Ghar Tiranga: DMRC hoists national flags at 23 metro stations across Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : @OFFICIALDMRC/TWITTER Delhi Metro is actively participating in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign with various initiatives.

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign : Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Saturday hoisted the national flag at its 23 stations as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, officials said. DMRC chief Vikas Kumar hoisted the tricolour at the site of INA metro station in presence of the general public, passengers and other senior officials and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), they said.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is being held under the aegis of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to mark the 75 years of India's independence under which the Central government has urged people to hoist or display flags at home or office from August 13 to 15. Flags were also hoisted at 22 other metro stations in the presence of the public, and staff from DMRC and CISF across the metro network after the formal ceremony at INA Metro station.

The stations include Dilshad Garden, Inderlok, Vidhan Sabha, Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Jor Bagh, Barakhamba Road, Mandi House, Supreme Court, JLN Stadium, Lajpat Nagar, Nehru Place, New Delhi, Shivaji Stadium, Dhaula Kuan, Aerocity and Dwarka Sec-21, the DMRC said in a statement. Besides this, the tricolour has been appropriately displayed at all other metro stations to mark the historic milestone of India's Independence, officials said.

Delhi Metro is actively participating in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign with various initiatives. As part of the campaign, creatives highlighting the achievements of India after Independence are being prominently exhibited at stations, inside trains and on Metro premises on display screens.

The exhibits include photographs, creatives and videos. DMRC is also running a social media campaign with #HarGharTiranga and #MetroHoistsTiranga on DMRC's official accounts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Koo. In addition, flag-hoisting will also be held at residential colonies of DMRC across Delhi-NCR. The employees have also been requested to hoist the tricolour at their respective residences on Independence Day.

