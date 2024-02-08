Uttarakhand: Violence erupts in Haldwani after illegal madrasa razed, 60 injured, shoot-at-sight order issued

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Protestors hurled stones and set vehicles on fire

Haldwani protest: After officials demolished an illegal madrasa in Uttarakhand's Haldwani on Thursday, violent clashes broke out as miscreants hurled stones at police officers and set vehicles on fire, injuring at least 60 people.

Police said most of the around 60 people hospitalised after the violence in the city’s Banbhoolpura area were police personnel and municipal workers involved in the demolition of a local madrasa.

Shoot-on-sight order for rioters

In response to the escalating situation, the District Magistrate has imposed a curfew in Banbhoolpura and authorized a shoot-on-sight order for rioters to maintain normalcy in the situation. The order to impose a curfew in the Haldwani City area came into effect at 9 pm tonight and will remain in place until further orders.

Chief Minister Dhami has taken the incident of attacks on police, administration officials, and employees seriously during the removal of illegal construction in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani, as well as the incident of spreading unrest in the area. The Chief Minister has also given strict instructions to all relevant officials to ensure peace and law enforcement in the area.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also called a high-level meeting in the Haldwani case. Chief Minister reviewed the situation with Chief Secretary Radha Raturi and Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar. He has appealed to the people to maintain peace.

The Chief Minister has also directed strict action against the unruly elements. He emphasised that stringent action should be taken against the perpetrators of this incident to ensure peace in the region. He gave clear instructions that no one should be allowed to flout the law in the state, and administrative officials should continue their efforts to maintain law and order in the region.

Additional central forces

Police Headquarters spokesperson IG Nilesh Anand Bharne told news agency ANI that four companies of paramilitary force have been sent to the violence-hit area of ​​Haldwani. IG said that two companies of PAC from Udham Singh Nagar have reached Haldwani.

Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar said, "Around 4 pm today, a joint team of District Administration and Police was conducting an anti-encroachment drive in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani as per the Court's order. Opposing that, a few anti-social elements pelted stones and caused arson. It is also being said that they fired at the Police using illegal weapons. DIG Kumaon reached the spot immediately and additional Police forces have also been called there. The State Government has also demanded the MHA for additional Police forces.

"MHA has made four companies of additional central forces available to us. CM called an emergency meeting at his residence sometime back. As of now, the situation is under control. As per the information available with me, several Police personnel and administration officials sustained injuries and have been admitted to hospitals. No casualties reported yet. Situation is tense but under control. In the days to come, the people behind the incident will be identified and action will be taken against them," he added.

CM Dhami on Haldwani incident

Dhami said that the administration's action was in response to a court order, as they embarked on an anti-encroachment drive in the area. "In the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani, a team from the administration had gone for an anti-encroachment drive, following the Court's order. Anti-social elements there entered into a brawl with the Police. A few Police personnel & administrative officials sustained injuries. Additional companies of Police and Central Forces are being sent there. We have appealed to everyone to maintain peace. Curfew is in place. Strict action will be taken against rioters & encroachers who committed arson," he said.

How did the controversy start?

Authorities from Haldwani's municipal corporation carried out the demolition of an illegally constructed madrasa near the Banbhulpura police station today. In response, a group of residents nearby started throwing stones at the police officers, causing injuries to several officials. Numerous policemen and other officials sustained injuries during the incident, and government vehicles were also damaged. It's important to highlight that heavy police forces have been deployed in the area to address the tension.

Also, to control the violence, the police had to resort to lathi-charge and release tear gas shells.

SSP Prahlad Meena said the madrasa demolition took place after a prior notice to the residents. The demolition was carried out in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Pankaj Upadhyay, City Magistrate Richa Singh, and SDM Paritosh Verma, he added.