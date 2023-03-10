Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY 'Cases of seasonal influenza expected to decline by March-end' informs health ministry

H3N2: In view of India's first H3N2 influenza deaths, Union Health Ministry on Friday informed that cases of seasonal influenza are expected to decline by March-end. The Health Ministry is keeping a close watch on the morbidity and mortality due to the H3N2 subtype. Further, the ministry claimed that young children and old age persons with comorbidities are the most vulnerable groups in the context of seasonal influenza.

'Union Health Ministry is keeping a close watch on the Seasonal Influenza situation in various States/UTs through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network on real-time basis. So far, Karnataka and Haryana have confirmed one death each from H3N2 influenza, claimed MoHFW on Friday.

India witnessed two deaths from H3N2 influenza-causing virus

India has witnessed two deaths from the H3N2 influenza-causing virus today. One died in Haryana while the other in Karnataka. There have been around 90 reported cases of the H3N2 virus in India. Additionally, eight cases of the H1N1 virus have also been found.

82-year-old Hire Gowda believed to be the first person to die from H3N2 in India is from Karnataka's Hassan district. Gowda, who was already suffering from diabetes and hypertension, was admitted to the hospital on February 24 and died on March 1.

H3N2 and H1N1 viruses have been identified in India

Over the last few months, there has been an increase in flu cases in India. The majority of these infections are caused by the H3N2 virus, also referred to as the "Hong Kong flu". Currently, only H3N2 and H1N1 viruses have been identified in India.

From January 2 to March 5, 451 cases of H3N2 have been reported in the country, according to the data shared by the ministry. "It can be seen that Influenza H3N2 is the predominant subtype among the samples testing positive for influenza, since the beginning of this year," it said. The ministry is also tracking and keeping a close watch on morbidity and mortality due to the H3N2 subtype of seasonal influenza, according to a statement.

These people are most vulnerable

"Young children and old age persons with comorbidities are the most vulnerable groups in the context of seasonal influenza. So far, Karnataka and Haryana have confirmed one death each from H3N2 influenza," the ministry said. Seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses that circulate in all parts of the world, and the cases are seen to increase during certain months globally.

India every year witnesses two peaks of seasonal influenza

"India every year witnesses two peaks of seasonal influenza: one from Jan to March and the other in the post-monsoon season. The cases arising from seasonal influenza are expected to decline from March end. State surveillance officers are therefore fully geared to meet this public health challenge," the ministry said in the statement. It said the ministry is monitoring and tracking cases across states through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network on a real-time basis.

According to the latest data available on IDSP-IHIP (Integrated Health Information Platform), 3,038 laboratory-confirmed cases of various subtypes of influenza, including H3N2, have been reported till March 9 by states. This includes 1,245 cases in January, 1,307 in February and 486 cases till March 9, the ministry said.

Further, the IDSP-IHIP data from health facilities indicates that during January, 3,97,814 cases of acute respiratory illness or influenza-like illness (ARI/ILI) were reported in the country, which increased slightly to 4,36,523 during February, it said. In the first nine days of March, this number stands at 1,33,412 cases, the statement said. The corresponding data for admitted cases of severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) is 7,041 cases in January, 6,919 in February and 1,866 cases during the first nine days of March.

This year, till February 28, 955 H1N1 cases have been reported. The majority of the H1N1 cases were reported from Tamil Nadu (545) while Maharashtra reported 170 cases, Gujarat 74, Kerala 42 and Punjab 28. The ministry said near real-time surveillance of cases of ILI and SARI being reported from OPDs and IPDs of health facilities is undertaken by the IDSP and the National Centre for Disease Control.

Latest India News